Representative David Spiller Passes First Bill Through Texas House

by: Rep. Spiller, David

04/30/2021

AUSTIN, TX— This week, Representative David Spiller passed his first bill in the Texas House. House Bill 3961 requires assisted living facilities to post the long-term care ombudsman program on the facilities' website.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many families reported they were unaware of the ombudsman program and its main purpose. By updating existing requirements, this will allow members and legal guardians the opportunity to access this information remotely and make them aware of the free ombudsman program that is already available to them,” explained Rep. Spiller.

The role of the long-term care ombudsman program is to serve as an advocate for residents and families who reside in long-term care living facilities. House Bill 3961 seeks to inform all residents and family members of the long-term care ombudsman program regardless of their location or accessibility to the facility. “My hope is that HB 3961 will help families, guardians, and powers of attorney receive the help and guidance they need,” said Rep. Spiller.

House Bill 3961 will now head to the Senate where it will move to final passage through both legislative chambers. For more information on the legislative process or status of bills, please contact Rep. Spiller’s office at (512) 463-0526or email District68.Spiller@house.texas.gov.

