Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,437 in the last 365 days.

Detour required for M-115 bridge repairs west of Mesick

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wexford

HIGHWAY: M-115

CLOSEST CITY: Mesick

START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.9 million to replace the beams and deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure (abutments and piers) and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for all through-traffic on 9 Road, 4 Road and M-37. The intersections of M-115/9 Road, 9 Road/4 Road, and 4 Road/M-37 will have temporary four-way stops during the project. Access will be maintained for local traffic on M-115 between 9 Road and M-37 on either side of the bridge.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge, maintaining this critical link for commuter, tourist and commercial traffic.  

You just read:

Detour required for M-115 bridge repairs west of Mesick

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.