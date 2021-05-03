Detour required for M-115 bridge repairs west of Mesick

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Wexford

HIGHWAY: M-115

CLOSEST CITY : Mesick

START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.9 million to replace the beams and deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure (abutments and piers) and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for all through-traffic on 9 Road, 4 Road and M-37. The intersections of M-115/9 Road, 9 Road/4 Road, and 4 Road/M-37 will have temporary four-way stops during the project. Access will be maintained for local traffic on M-115 between 9 Road and M-37 on either side of the bridge.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge, maintaining this critical link for commuter, tourist and commercial traffic.