Watson Buy's Statement on COVID-19
Watson Buy's Statement on COVID-19DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Buys is committed to supporting our employees and their families, customers, and the greater community as we all work to navigate the COVID‑19 crisis together.
Individuals, communities, and healthcare providers around the world continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19. Healthcare workers are on the frontlines, doing all they can for the patients in their care. We thank them for their commitment and tireless efforts.
At Watson Buys we are focused on doing our part to support our employees and their families, customers, and the greater community during this global pandemic. Here is an overview of Watson Buys COVID-19 response.
As we are based in the Mile High City our team must think about how unique the population of Denver, Colorado is in the high percentage of people who want to be outside enjoying what Colorado has to offer after all this is why people move here and buy houses here and as such we believe it is important to recognize the Colorado way of life when thinking about how to best respond.
What we’re doing in the office.
We no longer have a central office location, and everybody can work from home. We paused all business travel, non-essential events, and office visits. We are utilizing online platforms such as Zoom and Skype to have in-person meetings with homeowners.
To ensure employees can focus on their health and the health of their families we have a no questions ask sick time policy. If an employee requires time off or additional support, we make this available.
We are doing our best to understand the added pressure and mental stress on employees their families and the greater community. Our CEO has also committed to giving everything about employees and associates easy access to P.P.E and a vaccine by providing resource is and transportation when required.
What we are doing for homeowners.
Watson Buys is 100% committed to giving you, the homeowner a fast, easy, and most importantly safe solution to sell your house during the global crisis.
Watson buys is in a unique industry as a cash home buyer. Since the pandemic began, we have reassessed and revamped our cash buying process to ensure the safety of everybody involved.
Some of the safety modifications we have made to our process are:
We now offer homeowners looking to sell us their house the ability to do video walkthrough inspections. This allows the owner to be there with us as we inspect the property but eliminates any physical contact thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
We have partnered with title companies committed to the health and safety-first closing policies and procedures to ensure people who sell to us are not exposed to greater risk.
We continue to provide homeowners with cash offers based on the FACTS presented to us by the person selling us their property. By negotiating a price before seeing the house we are eliminating exposure and in-person contact.
What we will do in the future.
At Watson Buys, we believe any change that will improve the safety of our service is worth the effort. We appreciate any business that we are trusted with during this pandemic.
We can not do this without you, our customers, and want to hear any ideas you have on how we might improve our service and better meet your needs.
Thank you for continuing to trust the team at Watson Buys.
Sincerely
Shaun Martin - Watson Buys Team Member and Health Safety Officer.
Shaun Martin
Watson Buys - Sell My House Fast in Denver
+1 7204188670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn