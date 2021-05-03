Health Sciences North Launches SeamlessMD for Pre and Post-Surgery Monitoring During COVID-19
Surgical programs can now connect with patients virtually to support patients at home before and after surgery
I liked that the program checked in daily with the same questions because it allowed me to track my progress and any changes would have alerted me to possible problems that needed to be looked at.”SUDBURY, ON, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Sciences North (HSN) is now keeping patients safe, connected, and out of the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic with SeamlessMD, a digital patient engagement platform for patients undergoing surgery. HSN is one of the first hospitals in the Ontario Health North region to launch SeamlessMD as part of Ontario Health’s recent Remote Patient Monitoring initiative for hospitals to quickly implement pre and post-op monitoring technology for safer care at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. SeamlessMD is the only Canadian company on the Ontario Telemedicine Network’s (OTN) Vendor of Record for Surgical Transition Solutions, including remote patient monitoring.
SeamlessMD enables HSN to safely discharge patients earlier and minimize in-person home care services by guiding patients from pre-surgery preparation through post-surgery recovery with personalized education, progress-tracking and remote patient monitoring. Upon discharge from the hospital, patients are able to self-report various outcomes including pain scores, symptoms, range-of-motion, and share wound photos from their own devices, enabling them to be monitored by the care team.
HSN has already rolled out SeamlessMD to Total Hip & Knee Replacement Surgery patients to support bundled care coordination and over the coming months will be implementing the platform for many other surgical programs, including Breast Cancer, Colon, Cardiac, Shoulder, Liver and Pancreas surgeries. Since going live in December 2020, over 230 patients at HSN have already benefited from the platform, with 95% recommending the App to others, 90% reporting the program helped them to feel more confident before surgery, and promising early results improving outcomes such as ED visits, hospital length of stay, and readmissions.
As one HSN patient shared about the positive experience being supported by remote monitoring by their care team via SeamlessMD: “Especially during this pandemic and leaving the hospital so quickly, I feel this program was beneficial to my recovery!”
“I liked that the program checked in daily with the same questions because it allowed me to track my progress and any changes would have alerted me to possible problems that needed to be looked at,” shared another HSN patient. For the clinical team, SeamlessMD also provides dashboards and analytics ranging from real-time individual patient symptom-tracking to population-level protocol compliance and patient-reported outcomes (PROs).
“By leveraging remote patient monitoring, SeamlessMD allows us to deliver safer care during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of where patients live. SeamlessMD provides an intuitive platform that is both patient and provider-friendly and aligns well with our mission to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities by supporting better, innovative care,” shares Nicole Graham, Physiotherapist and Bundle Care Coordinator at Health Sciences North.
“Our patients love SeamlessMD. The dashboards allow us to monitor symptoms and patient-reported outcomes, so we can safely discharge patients earlier while allowing us to follow-up quickly if patients experience any concerns at home,” explains Joanne Guizzo, Administrative Director, Surgical Programs at Health Sciences North.
“We are thrilled to partner with Health Sciences North to support patients during this time when remote patient care is of the utmost importance,” shares Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “This partnership showcases Ontario Health’s ongoing commitment and dedication to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful for the opportunity to help keep patients safe and healthy at home.”
