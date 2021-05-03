“Compliance Unfiltered” Breaks the Mold of Compliance Industry Podcasts

Compliance Unfiltered is a podcast dedicated to making compliance suck less, with a fresh alternative for those struggling with compliance

Let’s face it, managing compliance sucks....We’re out to tame the nastiest compliance demons, and help people escape the hell of compliance spreadsheets.” — Adam Goslin

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance Unfiltered, a podcast dedicated to making compliance suck less, enters the compliance podcast arena as a fresh, raw, uncut alternative for those struggling with compliance engagements from all angles.

The podcast is hosted by Todd Coshow, a seasoned Business Development and Podcasting veteran, with industry expert Adam Goslin, CEO of Total Compliance Tracking. Goslin has decades of compliance experience and is known in the industry as a straight shooter without much of a filter.

The Compliance Unfiltered team created the podcast to bring a fresh approach to the compliance podcasting space. Episodes are designed to offer real talk for real people, without pretense. Instead, Goslin promises to provide plenty of personality and to discuss the issues that are top of mind for compliance personnel in any role.

Goslin’s background makes him uniquely positioned to bring a wealth of compliance knowledge and expertise to the table. His company, Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), has provided best-in-class compliance management software and compliance consulting services for over a decade. TCT works directly with companies of all sizes and industries, and has partnered extensively with numerous Assessment and Audit firms. The organization specializes in a variety of compliance standards, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, ISO, and NIST.

“Let’s face it, managing compliance sucks,” Goslin said. “TCT is in this space to deliver real help to people, which is why we’re excited to introduce Compliance Unfiltered. We’re out to tame the nastiest compliance demons, and help people escape the hell of compliance spreadsheets.”

The podcast will feature timely issues, interesting guest experts, and answers to questions from listeners. Upcoming episodes of Compliance Unfiltered will include a range of hot topics in the compliance space, from an in-depth discussion about PCI-DSS compliance to important details about the new DoD CMMC standard that has defense contractors scrambling. New episodes release weekly on Tuesdays.

Compliance Unfiltered is available wherever you get your podcasts (including Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher).

About Total Compliance Tracking: Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to taking the chaos out of security and compliance. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has more than three decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.