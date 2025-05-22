TCT Expands Support for EU Financial Sector with Simpler DORA Compliance

TCT Portal supports compliance for virtually any regulation, including PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO standards, and now DORA

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance software solutions, today announced the addition of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) to its TCT Portal platform. Building on its robust roster of existing standards (TCT presently has over 85 different global standards), TCT Portal now enables financial institutions, assessment firms, and service providers to compliant customers across the European Union to maintain streamlined compliance engagements under DORA.

DORA (also known as Regulation (EU) 2022/2554) establishes a unified framework to strengthen the digital resilience of financial entities throughout the EU. Enacted in January 2023, the regulation requires a broad array of financial firms and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) service providers to adopt rigorous risk management, incident response, and resilience testing practices, as well as oversight of digital supply chains. The aim is to protect the financial system from operational disruptions, cyber threats, and fragmented digital ecosystems.

TCT Portal supports compliance for virtually any regulation, including PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO standards, and now DORA. As a SaaS-based platform, the TCT Portal is designed to streamline every aspect of compliance management—replacing cumbersome spreadsheets or semi-manual internal systems with customisable workflows, robust automation, and centralised evidence collection. Many organisations report that TCT Portal reduces manual labour on compliance cycles by as much as 65 percent.

“We’re committed to helping compliance professionals meet the latest regulatory requirements without the headaches,” said Adam Goslin, founder of TCT. “By bringing DORA to TCT Portal, we’re taking practical steps to make sure our clients—especially those in the EU financial sector—can face this additional standard with confidence and ease. Our mission is to make compliance management suck less, so our customers can maintain sanity and be far more effective.”

TCT already serves organisations in the European Union through an EU-based instance of the platform, hosted in secure facilities to meet GDPR data residency requirements. This gives EU organisations the assurance that their sensitive compliance data remains within Europe. The platform is widely used by regulated businesses, assessment firms, and security industry service providers around the world.

Goslin also highlighted the importance of adaptability: “Compliance doesn’t stand still. Our clients depend on timely updates and flexible tools that move at the speed of regulatory change. TCT Portal’s ability to integrate new frameworks—like DORA—and seamlessly transition between standards is part of what makes us a trusted partner in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

TCT’s ongoing focus on innovation and responsiveness enables organisations and assessment firms to manage compliance obligations more efficiently, reducing wasted effort and supporting operational resilience across heavily regulated industries.

The updated TCT Portal with DORA integration is currently available to all TCT customers. Organisations interested in learning more about this new feature or seeing a demonstration can visit the TCT Website or contact TCT directly at Learn@TotalComplianceTracking.com.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organises every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labour in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving organisations dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, ISO, and lesser-known standards.

