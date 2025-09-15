Total Compliance Tracking Launches ‘EZ Cert’ for Simpler Compliance Engagements

Latest TCT Portal feature dramatically streamlines evidence submission for compliance teams

Our new interface allows even the most infrequent user to log in, simply see only what’s relevant to them, complete their evidence submission, and get back to their work.” — Adam Goslin, Founder, TCT

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a leading innovator in compliance management software, announced today the release of EZ Cert, a simplified interface now available as part of TCT Portal. EZ Cert is specifically designed to reduce friction, eliminate confusion, and cut through the complexity of evidence submission for business leaders, control owners, and personnel involved in compliance projects.

EZ Cert arrives at a time when organizations face growing regulatory demands as standards evolve, customers demand greater compliance adherence, and cyber threats continue to increase. While compliance managers and Assessors can master highly detailed compliance portal interfaces, many users interact with compliance management systems only occasionally through the compliance cycle—resulting in a cumbersome, time-consuming, and stressful experience of retraining themselves on the submission interface and process.

A NEW STANDARD FOR SIMPLICITY IN COMPLIANCE

“Many of our clients—especially those who interact with TCT Portal only a couple of times each year—described how challenging it can be to re-familiarize themselves with full-featured compliance tools just to submit a handful of documents,” explained Adam Goslin, Founder of Total Compliance Tracking. “EZ Cert is a direct response to that pain. Our new interface allows even the most infrequent user to log in, simply see only what’s relevant to them, complete their evidence submission, and get back to their work.”

According to TCT, EZ Cert presents each assigned user with a clear, intuitive pathway to only those tasks that require their attention. There’s no clutter, no extraneous navigation, and no risk of getting lost in a forest of compliance controls. Goslin said that this approach enables occasional users to confidently engage in compliance activities without the anxiety of navigating technology designed for the more advanced full-time administrators, Consultants, or Assessors.

VALUE FOR ASSESSORS, CONSULTANTS, AND COMPLIANCE TEAMS

For compliance Assessors, auditors, and consulting firms who manage multi-stakeholder engagements, EZ Cert brings a new level of service to their customers. Assessors can now offer their clients an interface that meets non-technical user needs, while also retaining access to TCT Portal’s robust feature set for themselves. The result is a more efficient, client-friendly workflow that benefits everyone involved in the assessment process.

“On an engagement where the Assessor has their client submitting evidence, they can turn on EZ Cert for all of their customers,” said Goslin. “The Assessors keep their detailed view and full set of features, while clients enjoy the simplicity of EZ Cert. For engagements with a high mix of evidence providers and reviewers, this improvement is huge.”

Jon Dotson, Head of Product at TCT, emphasized the mutual value for both client teams and consultants: “Our Assessor users are excited about being able to offer their clients a streamlined, modern-looking interface. This new add-on doesn’t just make things easier for client teams submitting evidence—it enhances the look and feel of the service the Assessor is providing. It’s a competitive differentiator that modernizes the assessment experience on both sides.”

DESIGNED FOR THE WAY USERS ACTUALLY WORK

Goslin stated that EZ Cert’s design reflects TCT’s deep expertise and commitment to solving real-world compliance challenges. He added, “The benefit for our customers is clear: they can equip every participant in the compliance process with the right level of complexity for their role. EZ Cert empowers occasional users to engage more efficiently, more confidently, and with far less ramp-up time.”

“EZ Cert is a great example of how we listen to our customers and collaborate with them to reduce the stress, anxiety, and lost productivity traditionally associated with compliance work,” said Goslin. “Since our initial release of the TCT Portal over a decade ago, TCT has incorporated feature enhancements requested by our diverse client base, and we will continue to do so. Our mission is to make compliance management suck less, and this latest release is a big leap forward.”

EZ Cert is available now to all existing TCT Portal clients. Customers can contact Portal Support to discuss EZ Cert deployment on their existing or future engagements. Organizations, Consultants, and Assessors interested in learning more about enabling EZ Cert, or scheduling a demonstration can contact TCT at Learn@TotalComplianceTracking.com or call (800) 561-5445.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.

