New artist Korinna Janssen from Israel joins Bestnetart Artgallery team of artists
Bestnetart Artgallery has the joy to welcome Korinna Janssen to the team of international artists available at the on-line art-gallery Bestnetart.com.HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestnetart Artgallery is an Art-gallery specializing in small size limited edition art-prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe.
Now we have the joy to introduce a new artist – Korinna Janssen from Israel. She is an expert in producing art that suits the needs of the modern home. We have art prints for sale which are giclee prints. The original, usually acrylic painting is digital scanned. The print is produced using the most advanced printing technique available today (called "Giclee"). Only museum quality non-fading inks and archival acid-free cotton fine art paper is used. The prints by Korinna Janssen are meant for art collectors, art lovers and anyone looking to make a change to interior spaces like living rooms, home office corners, meeting rooms or entry halls.
As the art is produced to order, you can order the print in different sizes to fit your own interior decoration needs. Prices wary between 32 and 112 euro. A certificate of authenticity will be delivered with every print.
Have a look at the beautiful and very modern art by Korinna Janssen.
Lovely and varied art, all available at bestnetart.com wherever you are. The art is delivered unframed for easy and safe delivery. Art prints are very affordable and a great addition to any home.
Bestnetart.com is an on-line Art-gallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We are always looking for new artists to join the team Bestnetart artists. The artists by country are at the moment:
Belarus: Gennady Vial
Bulgaria: Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter Velikov
Estonia: Aavo Ermel, Mildebergius
Finland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha Tammenpää
France: Alain Soucasse
Germany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert Salzwedel
Greece and Sweden: George Krallis
Holland: Harry Agema, Rolf Weijburg
Israel: Korinna Janssen
Japan: Noriaki Kondoh
Mexico: Alonso de Alba Bessonnier
Nepal and France: Keshav Malla
Romania: Adrian Sandu
Slovakia: Katarina Vavrová
Sweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)
Ukraine: Ruslan Agirba
USA, Hawaii: Benson Seto
