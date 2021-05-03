Joseph Fiennes on Leaning into Humanity with The Handmaid's Tale
Joseph Fiennes had a charmed entry into Hollywood when he broke out in the Oscar-friendly Shakespeare in Love and Elizabeth in the same year.
Nearly a decade and a heap of theater later, Fiennes reclaimed his spot onto our collective consciousness as Fred Waterford in Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s zeitgeist-busting, dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale.
With season four out, we spoke with the English actor about leaning into the humanity of the Commander (or trying to), growing up on Buster Keaton, his love of war photography, and the long lost days of art and discipline before the dawn of technology.
Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story with Joseph Fiennes:
“Sometimes I wonder whether our writers are clairvoyant. They seem to kind of pitch it perfectly just as real life politics unfold”
“In many ways, leaning into the human elements of what someone in his position does is more frightening to me than just playing the monster who gets off on power. It’s interesting to me that Fred has surrounded himself by two very powerful women. It tells me that he’s a weak man who needs powerful women, but when they rise up and dominate him—it’s at that moment that he wishes to shut them down.”
“I think we’ve come to an age where it's very exciting that technology allows so many people to participate very rapidly in producing photographs and films, and this is wildly exciting. At the same time, you feel there is a huge loss or leap away from discipline.”
“I am always left with the repercussions of what happened after that photo was taken. I don’t know, I should ponder more on happier things [laughs].”
For the full story:
https://www.leoedit.com/culture/joseph-fiennes-on-leaning-into-humanity-with-the-handmaids-tale/
For the full story:
https://www.leoedit.com/culture/joseph-fiennes-on-leaning-into-humanity-with-the-handmaids-tale/
