SUMEEKO Introduces Full Line of Fastener Solutions, Maximum Quality and Reliability in the Modern Fastening Technology

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMEEKO Industries Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company in Taiwan that specializes in providing fastener solutions, including standard/customized components and OEM services. Its broad range of applications include automotive, mechanical, home appliances, and construction industries, with customers around the world. SUMEEKO will be showcasing its latest SEMS screws collection at various upcoming automotive and hardware industry events in 2021.

A captive fastener is essential to modern fastening technology in many applications. With a complete lineup of fastener products, SUMEEKO has SEMS screws that are pre-assembled before installation to save users from assembly time and cost and give permanence to the work. System suppliers can offer the pre-assembled modules directly from SUMEEKO to the client’s production line. Besides, most products of SUMEEKO have passed the qualification certification. With a 40% focus on the automotive sector, the company is also a qualified supplier of tier 1 and tier 2 automotive enterprises, including General Motors, Audi/VW, Tesla, Chrysler, and Toyota.

As one of the few companies that provides in-house manufacturing capabilities of screws, nuts, and bolts and a global team with over 32 years of industry experience, SUMEEKO can ensure clear communication from the plants to offices. This allows the customers to receive the most updated information on the current industry developments. In order to expand into the European market, SUMEEKO acquired MAX MOTHES, a Germany-based fastener specialist with a 70-year established history, in 2018 and began to expand its global manufacturing plants, engineering, and R&D facilities for both ferrous and non-ferrous fasteners and assemblies.

According to the recent industry forecast from the International Fastener Expo, despite the slowdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the manufacturing of fasteners will remain an estimated 0.8% growth in 2021 in the U.S. as the global demand for quality products starts to return to normal levels. SUMEEKO has created a more resilient manufacturing operation system and sees its business opportunity in the e-mobility sector.

Competitive Advantages:

• Best quality fastener modules in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles at competitive prices

• Shorter development and delivery time through a sophisticated global manufacturing and logistics system

• Quality assurance: D&B D-U-N-S®, IATF 16949, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 certified

About SUMEEKO Industries Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, SUMEEKO Industries Co., Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 2066) has developed diverse fastener solutions and patented designs for a wide range of applications. As a leading source for automobile parts, machinery, and other fastening products, SUMEEKO offers an inventory of 90,000 standard parts and 100,000 customized articles of excellent quality. With over 10% of employees as R&D engineers, SUMEEKO aims to develop more automation and cost-saving processes for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.maxmothes.com/en/.



