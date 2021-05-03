OTRAJET Launches World’s First Physical Foaming Bicycle Saddle, NEXELL 2.0, Sustainable, 0 Pollution And 100% Recyclable

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTRAJET is the developer of NEXELL, a revolutionary physical foaming technology that makes 100% recyclable products with non-toxic, pollution-free production processes. OTRAJET will showcase its innovative bicycle saddles made with NEXELL technology, at various upcoming cycling and manufacturing-related events in 2021.

Inspired by the circular economy and environmental sustainability, the NEXELL physical foaming technology uses natural air components (such as nitrogen) to replace chemical foaming agents. The finished products are lightweight and 100% recyclable, in many cases reused to make other bicycle accessories such as brake handles, phone holders, and racks. NEXELL technology also integrates the foam and saddle leather with no additional processing required, improving the overall manufacturing efficiency by saving production manpower and costs. Its long list of customers include many well-known European and American manufacturers worldwide.

As the developer of the world’s first physical foaming injection molding machine, OTRAJET is dedicated to creating a more sustainable environment with its revolutionary NEXELL technology. In addition to bicycle saddles, due to their low density and better resilience, NEXELL physical foaming elastomers are also perfect for sporting goods, housewares, automotive components, and shock-resistant packaging materials. With the increasing environmental concerns and market demand, OTRAJET is looking to develop more NEXELL 2.0 products and continuously optimize the technologies to fully meet the industrial requirements.

Competitive Advantages:

• Zero waste - products are 100% recyclable

• Zero pollution - N2 and CO2 are the only foaming agents

• Wide range of product density option - from 0.15 to 0.90 g/cm3

About OTRAJET

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, OTRAJET is a pioneer in the plastic foaming industry, developing innovative consumer goods and solutions. OTRAJET aims to transform the traditional manufacturing process and empower businesses with safe, energy-saving, and high-yield production technologies. The company also offers customized material formulas and solutions for different industries. For more information, please visit http://www.nexell.tech/en.html.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/otrajet

Media contact: NEXELL Team

Email: nexell@otrajet.com