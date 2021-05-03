D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2021 Social Good Scholarship Recipients
Scholarship Chair Tywanna Hill and Scholarship Committee Member Kristine Salib discuss meeting agenda
Award recipients are chosen based on how they are contributing to their community and their efforts to make their community stronger and more resilient.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote civic engagement. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria were not based solely on academic or athletic abilities. Award recipients are chosen based on how they are making positive contributions to their community and their efforts to make their community stronger and more resilient. Following the selection of its 2021 Scholarship Chair, Tywanna L Hill, the selection committee which consisted of members from the community began reviewing applicants. The selection process involved a video submission depicting how the applicant is making an impact in their community, a phone interview, and discussions with the applicant's references.
The recipient of the Social Good Scholarship Fund’s $1000 award is Thomas Lee of Chino Hills, California. Thomas Lee is a Junior at Chino Hills High School. In his video titled, “Life Reset”, he discussed his project designed to provide resources to students who were under emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most notable was Thomas Lee’s ability to illustrate how he was able to encourage members of his community to become more engaged to address some of the biggest challenges facing our nation. He founded his own non-profit to bring awareness to the plight of refugees around the world. More information about Thomas Lee's non-profit can be found at https://www.liferesetinternational.org/.
The Lampkin Foundation’s $500 award recipients are Vigi LeBlanc of North Charleston, South Carolina, and Jordan McCrary of Atlanta, Georgia.
Vigi LeBlanc is a scholar, program leader, and senior at Charleston County School of the Arts. Charleston County School of the Arts is a public magnet school located in North Charleston, South Carolina, and is considered part of the Charleston County School District. Vigi serves as President of the Stylez Program. The mission of the Stylez Program is to inspire youth and instill a passion for creativity and expression through art. Vigi sought buy-in from local community members and asked local artists of color to showcase their work for students so that they may see representations of themselves in the performing arts. Representation and the desire for students to see examples of themselves in the career field of their choice is a strategy Vigi uses to show younger students their career goals can be achieved. "I was most impressed by Vigi's selfless character," said Tywanna L. Hill, Lampkin Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair. "She worked hard to get younger students admitted into the magnet schools she attends."
Jordan McCrary is a scholar, athlete, and senior attending Charles R. Drew Charter School. Among many other achievements, Jordan is a published author. In 2019, she published her first book titled, “I Saw You Planting Roses.” Jordan also illustrated the importance of learning to work with others by earning support from various individuals and groups to create a hygiene pantry for sheltered women. She used the experience as an opportunity to understand the challenges women were facing in her community. Jordan has a passion for helping others and plans to start a career built around servant leadership. "What really stood out for me was Jordan often volunteered to check on her neighbors despite the risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Annabel Sisco, Lampkin Foundation Scholarship Committee member.
This is the fourth year the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation has issued scholarship awards to students who personify the Foundation's mission. “Part of the scholarship committee's responsibility is to identify students who have already begun the work of resolving some of the biggest problems facing their community... and the committee certainly delivered,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. "The committee did an amazing job of narrowing down the top three applicants and I continue to be inspired by the impact these students are making every day for people of all ages and backgrounds. They should be applauded for their efforts and for stepping in where we adults lack imagination.”
Awards and Scholarships are made possible for the Social Good Scholarship Fund through the generosity and support of many individuals, associations, and businesses who support the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation.
