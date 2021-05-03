VAGO, Re-defining Storage with the Smallest Vacuum Compressor in the World

VAGO vacuum compressor redefines your traveling!” — Leon Chao, CEO of GOLDEEP

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDEEP Ltd., an innovative design company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics will be showcasing its VAGO portable vacuum compressor at GITEX 2021 between Oct 17 - Oct 20. The product is also the winner of 2020 Taiwan Excellence Award, 2020 Taiwan SMEs Innovation Award, and 2020 National Invention and Creation Award.

Travel packing can be a hassle for travelers who always run out of luggage space. As the world's smallest vacuum compressor, VAGO allows users to have 50% more room for storage. Users can easily compact their packings by putting their clothing and other soft objects in VAGO’s special storage bag and activate its vacuum to remove excess air in just one click. Despite being only 7 cm tall and 77 gram ultralight weight, the generated suction exceeds the power of a regular vacuum cleaner. Not only travelers, housewives and outdoor activity participants can also benefit from the application, from storing seasonal clothing to backpacking, users will no longer waste money on bulky cupboards and bags.

"VAGO vacuum compressor redefines your traveling!," said Leon Chao, CEO of GOLDEEP. With the rise of outdoor activities due to COVID-19 social distancing, GOLDEEP is anticipating steady sales growth in the next three years.

Competitive Advantages:

• Portable, ultralight, and powerful

• Reusable vacuum bag

• Safe without the battery inside the compressor, especially when traveling by plane

• Aerodynamic technology design

About GOLDEEP Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Taipei, GOLDEEP is an established leader in creating innovative problem-solving products with cutting-edge technologies. It is poised to redefine travel storage and empower households and travelers to reduce 50% storage space that makes clothing, bedding, and luggage storage compact and easy. The company is offering the storage solution for over 1 billion travelers. For more information, please visit http://vago.global/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/vago

###

Media contact: Bianca Chao

Email: bianca@creation-cell.com

Phone: +886-2-25795960