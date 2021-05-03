Fusion Rolls Out Intelligent Purification System To Eliminate Indoor Pollutants

Integrate smart sensors, advanced purifiers, and cloud platform for 24-hour air quality monitoring and disinfection

As an open platform, Fusion is flexible to integrate 3rd party devices and provide open API that enables our IoT partners to develop their services on our platform easily.” — Fusion

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion is a Taiwan-based AIoT brand owned by Chiun Mai Communication Systems Inc. that offers a variety of smart IoT turnkey solutions equipped with AI cloud platform including indoor positioning and tracking, wireless emergency call, and non-contact fall detection. Fusion will be showcasing its new Intelligent Environment Purifying System - FusionAir at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2021 in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center between July 21 - July 25, 2021.

With the increased awareness of indoor air quality (IAQ) and cluster infection post-pandemic, Fusion expects a rise in future demand for its product and is looking to provide more intelligent solutions to reduce the risk of health problems. FusionAir is designed to monitor indoor air quality and purify the air by reducing indoor pollutants such as odors, viruses, bacteria, molds, volatile organic compounds, and tobacco smells 24/7. FusionAir consists of wirelessly-connected sensors, wirelessly-connected purifiers, and a cloud management system. It can continuously measure multiple air pollutants and transmit the data to a user-friendly AI cloud management system, which automatically adjusts the level of purifying power, making real-time air quality monitoring and sanitization easier and energy-efficient.

FusionAir Competitive Advantages:

• Cloud management platform that monitors multiple air quality parameters and controls purifiers at different spaces in real-time

• Powerful purification capability to reduce the risk of bacterial and viral infection

• Environment sensor can monitor multiple IAQ parameters including PM2.5, CO2, NH3, O3, TVOC, HCHO, temperature, and humidity

• Filter-free and actively emit safe ions and oxidants to oxidize bacteria, molds, viruses, volatile organic compounds, and odors both in the air and on the surface of objects all the time

During the exhibition, Fusion will also bring other exciting smart healthcare solutions such as Fall Detection, Vital Sign Sensing System, and Smart Diaper.



About Fusion

Fusion is an innovative IoT brand owned by Chiun Mai Communication Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of FIH Mobile Limited (member of Foxconn Technology Group) founded in 2001 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Fusion is an AIoT platform and smart solution provider with advanced indoor positioning, smart sensing, and wireless communication technologies aiming to offer one-stop "software + hardware + service" AIoT solutions to a wide range of industries, including hospitals, healthcare institutions, factories, and the public sector. Fusion also provides an open platform, IoT solution ecosystem, for partners to connect their devices, integrate applications, and run services on top of it. In addition, Fusion also develops diverse smart healthcare solutions such as Medical Violence Prevention and Smart Equipment Tracking. For more information, please visit http://fusionnet.io/solution.html.

