‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 23 The Arrow That Is Not Aimed
He was, at once, creature and collaborator. Predator and promise...”FOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 23 The Arrow That Is Not Aimed from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
The meaning of this chapter is that C.W. is now fully restored to his complete nature. There is no more split between the Savage and the Child, so as he moves forward… He is drawn deeper into the Jungle and into his own consciousness. His dominance over the Jaguar is a reflection of his embracing Death… When he is on the high falls, he is nearly at the center of his own being… Which he will happily leap from, rather than kill the Jaguar. He rides over the waterfall, which is a way of saying he participates joyfully in the sorrows of the World... C.W.is a fully integrated being and will end this chapter underwater, taken to the deepest state of his consciousness…
The Samurai speak of ‘the arrow that is not aimed’, like the quiet and complete surrender to the mysterious force that shapes the destiny of all living things... The archer, with his eyes closed, pulls the bow taught, the arrow is released without concern for its target, and without fail, each arrow arrives at the place of its final rest...
Sir David stated “C.W. is a person who I have only known to have one fear, and that is Death. The relationship between him and the Jaguar is really about his relationship with Death. Initially in BINGE, he is terrified of death, and then he pursues it to kill it, like a Savage. But here this chapter portrays the C.W. of today, who has an inactive relationship with Death. Much of his power is in having collaborated with Death, learning the critical role it must play in any life. So, here we see him at ease with the beast, dancing with it and recognizing how it has made him a better man.”
Mahne recants "And I can fight only for something that I love, love only what I respect, and respect only what I at least know..."
The Grangita is called Killer Beast.
