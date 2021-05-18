‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 22 Holy Grounds
You don't find LOVE, LOVE finds you...”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 22 Holy Grounds from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
The crayon is the symbol for failing to forget…the most unhappy people in the world, are the ones who remember everything. We must remember to forget. He reconciles with his mother…forgiving her. He accepts that Rolf is his second father…and he resolves to Grange. But, he will not stay with them. The Black Cat of Death awaits. Now, his relationship with Death will mature.
Sir David reminded us by stating “As I’ve said before, C.W.’s reconciliation and acceptance of his mother was a lynchpin in his life. They have an enviable relationship, as a result of their mutual acceptance of one another “just as they are”. They are both artists in their own ways, so they have temperaments that can be volatile and selfish. Very few relationships between parents and children are so honest and rewarding. Holy Grounds is about that moment that C.W. breaks from the chains of his past, ready for his higher calling.”
Mahne said simply "You don't find LOVE, LOVE finds you..."
