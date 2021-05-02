Bidding set to Close on Amarillo, Texas, Commercial and Residential Real Estate Auctions Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces auctions of a commercial building on I-40 frontage and a custom built Lake Tanglewood residence in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, May 4 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“These auctions feature a commercial and a residential property and will be held on-site in Amarillo” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction dates, properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
Tuesday, May 4 at 2:00 pm
4500 W IH 40, Amarillo, Texas 79106
• Commercial building on I-40 Frontage Road, Suites A & B w/3,819± sq, ft., 0.28± acre multi use office space, 2 entrances, 2 fireplaces, 2 kitchenettes. Conveniently located between Western & Bell Streets in high traffic area. Formerly Northwestern Mutual Financial Network.
Tuesday, May 4 at 5:30 pm
104 Overlook Circle, Amarillo, Texas 79118
• 4,894± sq. ft. custom home on 5.5± acres with 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, theatre room, outdoor living space and a large custom swimming pool with hot tub built in 2021 (glass bead plaster), covered patios and an amazing outdoor kitchen. 1,840 sf. ft. garage with a safe room and new 5,000± sq. ft. shop. Lake Tanglewood is a private, gated community with lake privileges, golf course, diner, gas pumps, and amazing views!
For information, call Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auctions are open to the public and will be live events with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
