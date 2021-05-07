‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 20 Two Faced
Biiiggggg boooyyyyy..where are you? Biiiggggg boooyyyyy!”DELAFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATE, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 20 Two Faced from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W.'s Mother
This chapter depicts the complexity of C.W.’s relationship with his own mother. She appears in the perimeter, calling to him like it’s a game of hide and seek. “Biiiggggg boooyyyyy...where are you? Biiiggggg boooyyyyy!” When she does see him, she turns from sweet to sour, then acting in a brutal way, to try and take him from the plane…from his father. This is the way mothers will wrestle, at any cost, to claim the loyalty of a child. In the doing of this, she is literally tearing the little boy to shreds, but won’t stop until she wins.
She is described as ‘having two faces’, which is the truth of women in divorce. There is a face for the child and there is a face for the ex-husband. The face for the child is loving…the face for the husband is a nightmare. In this chapter, the ADULT C.W. sees both faces at the same time….he sees a monster. The boy then just WANTS HIS CRAYON…The crayon is the symbol FOR KEEPING A RECORD OF WRONGS. The crayon is a way of continuing to REMEMBER THE WRONGS, until you are in a prison of bitterness.
Sir David said “Anyone who has lived through a divorce, understands what happens to mothers. They can be fiercely possessive of children, angry at ex-husbands, and also incredibly loving. This kludged personality can make it impossible for a child to find stability in relationships with such mothers. In BINGE we personified this in the introduction of the woman with two faces.”
Mahne passionately expressed with LOVE that "All of my enemies have become my greatest teachers, thank you with all my LOVE…"
The Grangita is entitled ‘Two Faced’.
