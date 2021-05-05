‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 19 The Damask
There is no lie in the face of a sleeping child, for the sleep is not encumbered with broken promises or unmet need or unfulfilled longings.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 19 The Damask from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
Looking for truth, where there is none to be found. This chapter is about the collaboration between the two aspects of C.W., The Savage and The Child. Now that the two aspects of him have been united in one place, The Savage protects and The Child is faithful to the father. One of the most important lines in the novel is, “There is no lie in the face of a sleeping child, for the sleep is not encumbered with broken promises, unmet needs or unfulfilled longings.” This is what C.W. thinks, as he looks at the younger version of himself. What he is describing is LOST INNOCENCE, which he longs for.
Sir David said "C.W. is a person whose life has been defined by using his strength and endurance to protect others. This has been especially true in his efforts to share this story and change HUMANITY for the BETTER. In The Damask, C.W. finds a purpose outside of himself, Jacob, which allows him to fight on.”
Mahne said simply "The truth always comes out in the end, sooner or later..."
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Click here to get a Free Audible copy of ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE.’
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 19 The Damask