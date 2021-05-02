Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,412 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury            

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2021  0033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Brian A. Greene                                            

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/02/2021 at approximately 00:33 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks observed a moving violation in Lyndon, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers noticed the odor of intoxicants and observed a child in the vehicle. Troopers ran Greene through Standard Field Sobriety Testing. At the conclusion of the tests Greene was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021         

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.