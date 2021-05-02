St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 21A401898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/02/2021 0033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Brian A. Greene
AGE:39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/02/2021 at approximately 00:33 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks observed a moving violation in Lyndon, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers noticed the odor of intoxicants and observed a child in the vehicle. Troopers ran Greene through Standard Field Sobriety Testing. At the conclusion of the tests Greene was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021
COURT: St. Johnsbury
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.