St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2021 0033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Brian A. Greene

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/02/2021 at approximately 00:33 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks observed a moving violation in Lyndon, VT. During the traffic stop, Troopers noticed the odor of intoxicants and observed a child in the vehicle. Troopers ran Greene through Standard Field Sobriety Testing. At the conclusion of the tests Greene was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.