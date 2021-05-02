Arizona Drug Testing Company Changes Name to Reflect Additional Service Offerings, Including COVID-19 Vaccines
911OccMed is proud to help Valley companies inoculate employees against COVID-19 and get back to business, safely.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 911OccMed, formerly 911 Drug Testing, is changing its name effective May 1, to reflect the variety of occupational medical services offered. The organization is also proud to help Valley companies inoculate employees against COVID-19 and get back to business, safely. Starting this month, the state’s leading workplace wellness center is on track to vaccinate between 200-800 people a day throughout Maricopa County.
911OccMed received the contract with the County in an effort to speed up mass immunizations against the COVID-19 virus. The five-year contract will help 911OccMed provide vaccines to targeted populations identified by Maricopa County including employees in the restaurant industry, front-line employees, and refugees.
“Receiving this contract from the County aligns perfectly with our company’s mission and helps employers in the Valley not only protect their staff but hopefully, get back to business levels they experienced before the global pandemic,” said Sarah Hope, owner of 911OccMed clinics.
As a first-generation Cuban business owner, Hope is focused on reaching communities where it is challenging to get a vaccine, such as farmworkers, migrants, and those who may not have access to a computer or can't take time off work to get vaccinated. This was her ultimate motivation for purchasing a new mobile medical clinic.
911OccMed is the only business in Arizona that has an entire 360-experience for onboarding employees in the workplace. From criminal background checks to drug testing, fingerprinting and immunizations, 911OccMed is an all-in-one solution for pre-employment needs and vetting workers. Its mobile clinic brings services to organizations like employees in the field, schools that do random drug testing for bus drivers (required by Federal law) and contractors who require a drug-free workplace.
“With COVID numbers in the Valley remaining moderate and vaccinations continuing to rise, many businesses are looking forward to not only an increase in business but a burst in hiring,” added Hope. “Most businesses rely on an outdated pre-employment system with one company for criminal background checks, another for drug testing, and still another for fingerprinting. This inefficient process means companies are often stuck waiting for results from multiple agencies, paying each of them separately and in effect slowing down the hiring process. We are able to streamline and fast-track that process.”
Throughout the last several months, 911OccMed has been a key partner in Phoenix to help get employees back to work safely. They have administered convenient, low-cost COVID-19 testing options including rapid nasal antigen tests with results in 15 minutes, antibody rapid blood tests with results in 15 minutes as well as airline-approved PCR nasal swab tests with results in 30 minutes.
“We were already providing COVID testing to the community, and those same customers and patients repeatedly asked if we were going to get access to the vaccine,” said Hope. “Our clinics are strategically located across the Valley to reach a large contingency of workers looking for the COVID vaccine. We are proud to be able to offer these services and have the backing of the County to help ensure employees are safe when reporting for duty.”
In addition to its mobile services, the 911OccMed has four brick-and-mortar clinics including one in Chandler, Glendale, Mesa and Tempe.
For more information on services provided or to find a clinic near you, visit 911occmed.com.
