Utah Outlets Unveil All-New Halloween Experience

"Big Jack’s World" Set to Dazzle Utah Families This Halloween Season

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween is having a big glow-up! Big Jack’s World, at Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi, Utah, is the largest known pumpkin display of its kind and promises to be a must-see Halloween tradition for families across the state.The Big Jack’s World inaugural event arrives amid a nationwide surge in Halloween spending and participation. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend more than $12.5 billion on Halloween in 2025 - an all-time high - reflecting the holiday’s growing popularity among families and adults. Halloween is the second-biggest U.S. holiday in terms of retail sales, second only to Christmas.The free, all-new seasonal experience at Outlets at Traverse Mountain features hundreds of pumpkins, interactive displays and immersive activities, conveniently located between Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah. The larger-than-life Halloween spectacular runs now through October 31, 2025, just before the arrival of Utah’s tallest fresh cut Christmas tree.“Big Jack’s World is not just Halloween decorations; it is an unforgettable interactive experience and a chance for shoppers to immerse themselves in a world of pure and unadulterated wonder,” said Teri Sunderland, General Manager at Outlets at Traverse Mountain. “Our whimsical Halloween world is sure to draw crowds all season long and spark joy with the enchanting spirit of fall.”Halloween has become one of the most celebrated community holidays, with families investing in costumes, decorations, food and drink as well as local events. Nationally, more than 73% of all households say they plan to celebrate Halloween this year, with pumpkin displays ranking as one of the top family activities.The Outlets at Traverse Mountain display includes a 20-foot-tall Halloween monarch named Big Jack and one-of-a-kind, illuminated and custom-curated pumpkin displays, which are a spectacle and the perfect photo opportunity for social media. Big Jack’s World aims to create a vibrant and unforgettable Halloween experience for families, teens, kids and shoppers of all ages.“Big Jack’s World is the ideal place for fall fun and Halloween magic,” Sunderland added. “We know Utah families love Halloween, so we wanted to create something special that brings people together to foster a beloved family tradition with a focus on creativity, community and the excitement of the season.”Fall charity eventSaturday, Oct. 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outlets at Traverse Mountain is hosting the Big Jack Gives Back charity event. This is an opportunity for more than 30 Alpine School District PTAs to boost their budgets by thousands of dollars. The exclusive, one-day-only event includes exclusive discounts at participating retailers, thrilling carnival games with a spooky Halloween twist, free face painting and a captivating magician for endless kid-friendly fun. There will also be prize giveaways with more than $30,000 in store gift cards distributed through random drawings to lucky ticket holders (on event day only). Participating schools will sell tickets for $5 each with all the proceeds going directly back to the schools. Tickets can be purchased at the Outlet’s Customer Service Desk or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-jack-gives-back-tickets-1538685954109?aff=oddtdtcreator For more information about the Outlets at Traverse Mountain, Big Jack’s World, Halloween festivities or the Big Jack Gives Back charity event, visit https://www.outletsattraversemountain.com/ Outlets at Traverse MountainOutlets at Traverse Mountain is Utah’s Most Beautiful Place to Save! Located in Lehi, Utah, just 25 minutes south of Salt Lake International Airport and 25 minutes north of Provo Airport, the Outlets at Traverse Mountain is a must-stop shopping experience for travelers making their way through the state of Utah to see the Big 5 National Parks. It is the ultimate shopping destination for residents of the rapidly growing Salt Lake Valley. Off Interstate 15, Outlets at Traverse Mountain is the perfect location to meet all shopping and dining needs in a stunning, walker-friendly setting with the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Front Mountain range and Utah Lake. The center includes a collection of 60 designer name brands including: Columbia, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Nike, Under Armour, Ann Taylor, Bath & Body Works, J.Crew, The North Face and Kate Spade.

