AZ Heat and Rising Utility Rates Add Urgency for Homeowners as Federal Solar Tax Credit Ends Dec 31

Greg Field with a residential backup battery. Solar panels on an Arizona home

Battery Systems Qualify for the Same 30% Incentive at Half the Cost of Panels

The immediate effect will be an unprecedented rush as homeowners scramble to sign contracts and get their system installed before Dec. 31.” — Greg Field, owner of PGT Home Energy Solutions

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With record-breaking heat and spiking utility rates pushing Arizona’s power grid to its limits, PGT Home Energy Solutions is urging residents to act immediately on solar before the 30% federal Residential Clean Energy Credit expires on Dec. 31, 2025. While both panels and batteries qualify for the incentive, many homeowners are finding that battery systems deliver the same savings at about half the upfront cost of solar panels, making them the most cost-effective way to take advantage of the credit before it disappears.Arizona homeowners have long turned the state’s abundant sunshine into a financial asset, and for two decades they have done so with the government as a financial partner through the 30% tax credit. That partnership ends Dec. 31, but homeowners can’t wait until then to make a decision, systems must be fully installed by the end of the year.“Think of the federal solar tax credit as a massive, 30% off coupon from the government on the total cost of going solar or installing a home battery,” said Greg Field, owner of PGT Home Energy Solutions. “It’s not a rebate check, but a direct, dollar-for-dollar reduction in what you owe on your federal income taxes. On a $30,000 system, that’s worth $9,000. Missing the deadline means literally walking away from thousands of dollars.”In Arizona’s extreme heat, a home battery can make a significant difference. By storing inexpensive off-peak energy and using it when rates are highest or during outages, batteries can keep critical systems such as air conditioning, refrigerators, and medical equipment running while also reducing monthly utility costs. Unlike rooftop solar, which often requires larger investments and roof approval, standalone batteries qualify for the full incentive and cost far less upfront. A typical battery system in Arizona averages $9,000 to $11,000 after the credit, about half the price of a full solar panel system.Since its creation in 2005, the federal incentive has been the single most powerful driver of solar adoption in Arizona, transforming what was once considered a luxury into a mainstream home improvement.“Arizona has some of the highest utility demand charges in the country, and our summers are only getting hotter,” Greg said. “Batteries let homeowners take control of their energy costs and safeguard their families during outages. For 20 years, I’ve been advising people on the best time to go solar. This is it. This is the last call.”PGT Home Energy Solutions warns that demand will skyrocket as the deadline approaches. “We are preparing for a tidal wave,” Greg added. “The immediate effect will be an unprecedented rush as homeowners scramble to sign contracts and get their system installed before Dec. 31.”Beyond lowering utility bills, solar adds long-term value to homes. Multiple studies from Zillow and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory have shown that homes with an owned solar system sell for more than comparable homes without one. By using the 30% tax credit now, homeowners are essentially using government funds to help pay for a major home upgrade.Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a no-obligation energy assessment immediately to secure installation timelines before incentive funding expires. For more information, visit www.pgtenergysolutions.com About PGT Home Energy SolutionsBased in Tempe, Ariz., PGT Home Energy Solutions has more than 25 years of experience helping homeowners and businesses take control of their energy. The company specializes in solar and battery installations tailored to Arizona’s unique weather and utility rates, with a focus on cost savings, grid resilience, and long-term home value. PGT’s team is NABCEP-certified, licensed, bonded, and insured, with a reputation for transparent service, zero-down financing options, and responsive local support.

