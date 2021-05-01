Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,411 in the last 365 days.

Lanes Restriction Lifted on NB I-83 Near Harrisburg; Traffic switched to the outside portion of highway. Two lanes open.

Harrisburg, PA – The lane restriction in place in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 near Harrisburg has been lifted. 

Northbound I-83 traffic was restricted to a single lane Friday night from just north of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split so traffic could be shifted to the newly constructed outside portion of the highway. The shift was completed and traffic is open to two lanes. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

You just read:

Lanes Restriction Lifted on NB I-83 Near Harrisburg; Traffic switched to the outside portion of highway. Two lanes open.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.