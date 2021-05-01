Lanes Restriction Lifted on NB I-83 Near Harrisburg; Traffic switched to the outside portion of highway. Two lanes open.

​

Harrisburg, PA – The lane restriction in place in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 near Harrisburg has been lifted.

Northbound I-83 traffic was restricted to a single lane Friday night from just north of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split so traffic could be shifted to the newly constructed outside portion of the highway. The shift was completed and traffic is open to two lanes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

