Placer Inspection Lab & Manufacturing announces name change to PIL&M Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placer Inspection Lab & Manufacturing, an industry leader in quality control inspection services and low volume contract manufacturing for medical device and electronics subassembly companies announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as PIL&M Inc. – Engineering Consultants, effective immediately.
Principal & Founder, Johnny Ade stated "as part of our focus on global expansion and business development, our leadership team and I believe it was more appropriate to change our company to more specifically reflect all our engineering service capabilities. We are very excited about the name change, PIL&M Inc. – Engineering Consultants, because it allows us to better represent our business and to inform about our capabilities.
About PIL&M Inc.,
PIL&M Inc., A Privately Owned Consulting Company with Over 25years Of Experience Serving the Biotech and Medical Device Industry. We Are ISO-13485 & 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant. We Specialize in Catheter Designs and Process Development (Manufacturing), Low Volume Prototype Production, Additive Manufacturing/3D Prototype Development, Laser Weld (Spot Welds) And Laser Cutting Processes, Balloon Catheter Mold Forming, Test Systems Automation Using LabView & C+ Programs and Equipment Validation – GAMP5 (Ovens – Thermal Mapping, Drop Tester, Vibration Tester, Mechanical Testers). We Are Based in Northern Ca., And We Serve The San Francisco (Bay Area), Sacramento Area, Southern California And Beyond.
