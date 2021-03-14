PIL&M Inc announces its article of corporation filing with the State of Wyoming

Placer Inspection Lab & Manufacturing announces its recent filing of article of corporation with the state of Wyoming.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placer Inspection Lab & Manufacturing announces its recent filing of article of corporation with the state of Wyoming, therefore it has changed its name to PIL&M Inc.

PIL&M Inc. is a privately owned minority business enterprise with over 25years of experience in engineering consulting services for biotech and medical device companies. It specializes in catheter designs and developments (Medical Devices), engineering consulting for computer system validation - CSV (GAMP5), engineering consultant for test automation system development using LabView/C++ programming language, engineering consultant for additive manufacturing, and engineering consultant laser cut and laser welding. It's research lab and manufacturing facility is located in North Highlands, CA while serving many clients in the San Francisco, Bay area and beyond. For all inquiries about PIL&M Inc., visit Https://www.pilnm.com