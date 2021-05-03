WIN TV NETWORK (wintv.network) First Cash Winner Announced!
WIN TV NETWORKS (wintv.network) First Cash Winner Announced! Florida Family Wins Big on "EYE SPY" skill based game.REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV NETWORK
May 1st 2021
News Release.
WIN TV NETWORK is pleased to announce that the first CASH winner of one of the WIN TV network's trivia skill based games awakened Saturday May 1st with some extra cash in their pocket.
The family, who subscribed to WIN TV NETWORK by obtaining a "FAMILY" membership for one year lives in Florida USA.
Most people are familiar with television 'Game Shows" which have been popular and television content staple since the early days of television.
However, most of these television "Game Shows" are limited to 1-4 contestants. WIN TV has created the first global television "Game Show" that allows anyone, anywhere in the world to compete as a television "Game Show" contestant and win huge cash and other great prizes.
The WIN TV "EYE SPY" game was a simple "Test" game for the network designed to test the back end security and validation processes of the website.
There are over 1,000,000 games that have been played over 3.8 BILLION times.
While all the "MONEY" games are free to play by anyone, anywhere in the world, the WIN TV network has to create and administer backend administrative accounts for each player. This is so that players can be secure and that the prizes are properly awarded to the winners.
In order to cover this administrative cost a subscription of $1.00 USD a day (less for families ($0.30 cents a day) and teams). WIN TV is developing a tremendous system to make sure that the security, safety, validation and authentication of winners, as well as the processes of awarding the prizes are the best in the entertainment business.
Over the next few months we will be introducing many more "Test" games and once we have everything in place WIN TV will be offering prizes of up to $1,000,000 USD as well as other great prizes.
At 10:00 EST WIN TV phoned the winning family who reside in Florida USA and had subscribed for an annual family membership. The recording of that phone call is posted on the wintv.network website.
The mom and her son "Josh" were the first person to provide the correct answer by email to the skill based "EYE SPY" game.
When asked what he was going to do with the $1,000 cash prize the young boy said he was going to split it with his mom. Sounds like a great little boy.
Apparently the mom and her son spent about half an hour on trying to spot the differences between two identical pictures.
That half hour spent on wintv.network has paid off BIG TIME!
Congratulations once again to our first WIN TV "WINNERS"
If any reader would like to play for cash and prizes, just like any other game show contestant, then visit wintv.network
