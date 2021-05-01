Mother’s Day Kicks off National Women’s Health Week
Dr. Webb thoroughly discusses issues and answers questions for each individual concerning their health care.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 10-16 marks the 21st annual National Women's Health Week. Each year, this week serves as a reminder to millions of women to make health a priority and build positive wellness habits for life.
According to the CDC, disruptions in routine and nonemergency medical care were observed during the global coronavirus pandemic. In fact, many women postponed important annual check-ups, which are crucial to maintaining health and early detection of many diseases. Pap smears, mammograms, annual blood work, and STD checks are essential for screening, early detection and intervention of illnesses.
“It is extremely important for women of all ages, especially those with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular issues and respiratory conditions, to prioritize their health,” said Dr. Burt Webb, a Scottsdale-based gynecologist specializing in women’s health and intimate wellness.
“For a lot of women, routine health check-ups get postponed until something catastrophic happens – or they just adjust to life’s discomforts like painful sex, a leaky bladder or feeling exhausted. They chalk it up to aging when in actuality there are many medical interventions that can be taken to increase overall wellness and quality of life,” Dr. Webb added.
As COVID-19 numbers start to wane and vaccine access increases, Dr. Webb suggests now is the right time for well-women screenings be scheduled.
• Pap Smear. Once you turn 18, a pap smear and internal exam by a board-certified gynecologist should be conducted annually. This is essential for early detection of cervical cancer and to ensure female anatomy like the uterus, ovaries and cervix are in optimal health.
• Mammograms. Women should conduct self-breast exams monthly. When you turn 40, a routine mammogram should be conducted once a year. Schedule this on your birthday or during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so you won’t let the necessary screening slip your mind.
• Colon Cancer Screening. At age 50, schedule an appointment for a baseline colonoscopy. This test is necessary to spot early signs of colon cancer.
• Blood Pressure. Once you turn 20, you should have your blood pressure checked at least every two years. If you have heart disease, kidney issues, diabetes or other health issues, this should be checked annually.
• Cholesterol. You should have your cholesterol tested every five years, unless your results are high, then it should be tested annually.
• STD screenings. If you are sexually active, getting tested for STDs is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Some more common STDs, like gonorrhea and chlamydia, should be screened for during your annual well-women exam.
Regular health screenings can be the first line of defense when it comes to early detection and treatment. They can also save your life.
For more information about female wellness, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Webb, contact Vitality MDs, 8415 N. Pima Rd., Suite 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 210-9611 or Inside Out Aesthetics, 10900 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 608, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 at (480) 307-9901.
