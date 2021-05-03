Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. Combines Girls Trip And Spiritual Retreat, Creating Fun Wellness Vacations
Female-owned wellness brand launches memorable, health-focused getaways for women
I wanted to create opportunities for women so they wouldn’t have to choose between emotional wellness and having a blast. Our mission is to integrate entertainment and accessibility into wellness.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve health-conscious women will convene in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, June 18-20, 2021, to commemorate the launch of Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S., a wellness getaway. Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. takes back the power of the dirty word and reminds women that they are Bold, Intelligent, Tenacious, Conscious, Honorable, Empowered Sisters.
— Adrienne Hollie, Founder, Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S.
Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. hosted its virtual launch via Zoom Saturday, April 24, during which 12 women across the country participated in healing exercises with experts worldwide, including the UK and Peru. The response was overwhelming, which inspired the in-person June gathering. The retreat will include activities such as:
Laughter Yoga: A physiological practice involving guided voluntary laughter, which tricks the brain into a parasympathetic state
Intuitive Life Guidance: Understanding and combining purpose with intention to integrate consciousness into life goals
Yoga Nidra: Considered meditation for newbies, Yoga Nidra, incorporates still postures and mindful breathing to slow the mind’s wavelengths and drop members into a trancelike dream-state.
Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. is exclusively owned by Black female entrepreneur Adrienne Hollie, who recognized the foreign and daunting spiritual retreat image.
“I wanted to create opportunities for women so they wouldn’t have to choose between emotional wellness and having a blast. Happiness doesn’t have to be a destination; it can happen right now. Our mission is to integrate entertainment and accessibility into wellness.”
All retreat attendees will receive a complimentary lifetime membership to join a members Tribe, which offers access to extended resources, community support; blogs, vlogs, and member features; monthly members gatherings; and weekly mind/body/spirit workshops.
Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. offers getaways through 2021. For more information about activities and how to attend, go to www.curiousbitches.com/attend. Want Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. to launch its Men’s escape? Join the conversation by registering for the newsletter at www.curiousbitches.com/sonsof
ABOUT CURIOUS B.I.T.C.H.E.S.
Curious B.I.T.C.H.E.S. (CB) is a curated wellness retreat and vacation experience for Bold Intelligent Tenacious Conscious Honorable Empowered Sisters that integrates fun into women’s healing journeys. The CB belief is that life is the journey AND the destination, and where you want to go has no merit on your capacity to love yourself along the way. CB experiences intend to ditch the midlife crisis and bouts of sunrise crying. Participants can attend workshops to strengthen their sense of self, bond with fellow members, and find value in the “now!” The CB team achieves wellness through a weekend of engaging activities like laughter, yoga, intuitive life guidance, multiple forms of yoga, integrative nutrition and healing workshops. Post-trip, attendees can access a virtual online ‘Tribe’ for additional resources. The cumulative result is an accessible healing experience in which growth is fun!
