R4G Launches Profit Sharing Venture for Tech Community Travel to Party for Good

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Travel to Party #happyparty #wepartyforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

We Help Awesome Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #funforgood #hirethebest #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com

Celebrate your life like it is the last day on Earth #useyourtalentforgood #wepartygood www.WePartyforGood.com

Recruiting for Good establishes profit sharing venture for tech professionals who successfully participate in referral program to earn proceeds for travel.

Love to travel and party with family and friends...Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is establishing a profit sharing venture for tech professionals who successfully participate in referral program; and enable the staffing agency to generate proceeds for good.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "To all the companies and tech professionals...thank you for allowing us to serve you, and make a positive impact in your life...We Party for Good was designed just for you!."

How Tech Professionals Participate?

1. Introduce a company hiring tech professionals.

2. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee; tech professional earns $2500 for any trip to party.

3. When company continues to hire professionals, from Recruiting for Good, tech professional earns 5% back (or $1,000 whichever is greater, per fulltime placement).

Carlos Cymerman adds, "To kick off our venture, we are rewarding 10% of fulltime placements for travel to 2023 Women's World Cup."

About

We Party for Good, is a profit sharing venture established to give back to tech community professionals. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Venture members earn travel rewards by successfully participating in referral program. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched a fun gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com. Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes. In 2021, we continued the Fun Foodie Gig for Kids tradition by creating The Sweetest Gig. Kids reviewed LA’s Best Chocolate to earn Mom a Box of Chocolate for Mother’s Day, www.TheSweetestGig.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
