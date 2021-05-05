R4G Launches Profit Sharing Venture for Tech Community Travel to Party for Good
Recruiting for Good establishes profit sharing venture for tech professionals who successfully participate in referral program to earn proceeds for travel.
Recruiting for Good is establishing a profit sharing venture for tech professionals who successfully participate in referral program; and enable the staffing agency to generate proceeds for good.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "To all the companies and tech professionals...thank you for allowing us to serve you, and make a positive impact in your life...We Party for Good was designed just for you!."
How Tech Professionals Participate?
1. Introduce a company hiring tech professionals.
2. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee; tech professional earns $2500 for any trip to party.
3. When company continues to hire professionals, from Recruiting for Good, tech professional earns 5% back (or $1,000 whichever is greater, per fulltime placement).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "To kick off our venture, we are rewarding 10% of fulltime placements for travel to 2023 Women's World Cup."
About
We Party for Good, is a profit sharing venture established to give back to tech community professionals. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Venture members earn travel rewards by successfully participating in referral program. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched a fun gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com. Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes. In 2021, we continued the Fun Foodie Gig for Kids tradition by creating The Sweetest Gig. Kids reviewed LA’s Best Chocolate to earn Mom a Box of Chocolate for Mother’s Day, www.TheSweetestGig.com
