Maysalward games are now available on the Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward Games announces that its mobile games are now live on Amazon Appstore and Huawei AppGallery.

Following a successful launch on the Maysalward Appstore and GooglePlay, Maysalward, a leading mobile games studio, has now made their games available to download on the Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore.

Maysalward offers a complete line of casual and Hyper casual games on all the latest Huawei, Honor, and amazon fire tablet devices. Maysalward announced that they would bring new, amazing Android Games to their users regularly.

"We've been working hard to develop our distribution channels further, and we're extremely excited to now be able to offer our games to more potential players. As part of this move to make our games available on more stores, making our games accessible to even more mobile phone users across the globe," says Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward.

"The launch of the Maysalward Games on Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore is an important milestone for our team," said Ali Noufal, Business Director of Maysalward Games. "We have been working very hard to create a high-quality gaming experience for our users, and we are thrilled that our games are now live and ready to be played."

Maysalward a Jordanian based Mobile Game Studio that successfully develops fun and freemium games. Maysalward was founded in 2003  by Nour KHRAIS, focusing on providing high-quality mobile games accessible to all mobile users. In 2017, the studio expanded its operation and opened a Hyper Casual Studio in Leamington Spa (UK).

Founded in 2003, we are a mobile casual games developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with HyperCasual studio in Leamington, Spa, UK. Our experienced and talented developers are committed to developing and publishing high-quality Casual and HyperCasual mobile games on Android and iOS platforms and offering players the best high-quality free to play mobile games. We have a collaborative culture where team members are encouraged to speak their minds and be open about our company vision. Every week, there are all-hands on meetings to discuss and stand on our strategy. In 2019, we started adapting OKR’s as our growth framework and confirmed transparency in fulfilling the company mission and vision. We develop and publish games for iOS and Android. We’re always looking for great new emerging markets, like the Middle East, India and Latin America. Our team is creative, innovative, and agile at keeping up with new project management methodologies and SCRUM certified since 2011. We are proud that our team has 50% women in leading positions to confirm our commitment to representing women, diversity, and women’s place in the games' industry. Maysalward’s founder and CEO, native Jordanian Nour Khrais, was quick to recognize this underserved market. By creating high-quality content of cultural relevance to local players, Maysalward emerged as one of the first and most prominent developers and publishers in the region. The brand established its distribution channels and strategic partnerships through distribution channels and strategic alliances, thus setting both the brand and the marketplace for rapid growth. However, to be a leading company in the gaming industry requires more than just introducing great products into the world. It requires building an ecosystem of local artists and developers to improve and grow the industry. Under the umbrella of King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), our team involved in several grassroots activities that translate this belief into action. These activities include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit. Maysalward also manages the Jordann Gaming in different Jordanian cities: Amman, Irbid, Aqaba and Maan, Karak Zarqa. This collaboration with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development has led to the formation of a semi-annual App Challenge, which brings to light 14 to 16-year-old school students into the development of mobile games. Twelve waves of app challenges have been conducted since 2011 and training 3800+ students on coding, storytelling and game design. In yet another educational initiative, Maysalward has teamed up with various sectors, such as The Jordan Children Museum and The Royal Tank Museum, the authors of Adam Wa Mishmish, and Royal Health Association building interactive health and educational games. Since April 2020, Maysalward joined The World Health Organization (WHO) and Launched #PlayApartTogether to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 through games and in June 2020, we became part of The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Special Interest Group (SIG) to help Indie game developers around the world. In November 2020, Maysalward became an official member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles WEP’s global list of signatories.

