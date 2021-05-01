Maysalward games are now available on the Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore
We've been working hard to develop our distribution channels further, and we're extremely excited to now be able to offer our games to more potential players.”AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward Games announces that its mobile games are now live on Amazon Appstore and Huawei AppGallery.
— Nour KHRAIS
Following a successful launch on the Maysalward Appstore and GooglePlay, Maysalward, a leading mobile games studio, has now made their games available to download on the Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore.
Maysalward offers a complete line of casual and Hyper casual games on all the latest Huawei, Honor, and amazon fire tablet devices. Maysalward announced that they would bring new, amazing Android Games to their users regularly.
"We've been working hard to develop our distribution channels further, and we're extremely excited to now be able to offer our games to more potential players. As part of this move to make our games available on more stores, making our games accessible to even more mobile phone users across the globe," says Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward.
"The launch of the Maysalward Games on Huawei AppGallery and Amazon Appstore is an important milestone for our team," said Ali Noufal, Business Director of Maysalward Games. "We have been working very hard to create a high-quality gaming experience for our users, and we are thrilled that our games are now live and ready to be played."
Maysalward a Jordanian based Mobile Game Studio that successfully develops fun and freemium games. Maysalward was founded in 2003 by Nour KHRAIS, focusing on providing high-quality mobile games accessible to all mobile users. In 2017, the studio expanded its operation and opened a Hyper Casual Studio in Leamington Spa (UK).
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9690 0217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter