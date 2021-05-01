DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 1 – MAY 7

Newsroom Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 61 and 61.5, Whittington Beach Park and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 85 and 87, Mamalahoa Highway and Ohana Road, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

3) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 31.5, Hawaii Belt Road and Niupea Homestead Road, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil sampling work.

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 34, Hawaii Belt Road and Mauna Kea Ranch Rd, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 72 and 75, Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Waikoloa Road, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.7 and 14.2, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 15.9 and 16.9, Kohala Mountain Road and Iki Road, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:30a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

