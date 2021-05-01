DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 1 – MAY 7

Newsroom Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 4 through Thursday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 21.7 and 22.7, Kapunakea Street and Leialii Parkway, on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

3) LAHAINA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 25, Puukolii Road, on Tuesday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

4) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiilani Road and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.3 and 2.8, Kaiwahine Street and E Lipoa Street, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, Kaupakalua Road and Ulalena Loop, on Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookipa Park, on Wednesday, May 5 through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

4) KAHULUI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.2 and 2.4, Airport Access Road and Hansen Road, on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

5) KAHULUI

Right shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Hookele Street and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

6) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.9 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Thursday, May 6 through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

7) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Saturday, May 1 through Friday, May 7, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

8) HAIKU (24-HOUR, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, on Saturday, May 1 through Friday, May 7, for culvert repair following the March floods.

9) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, May 1, through Friday, May 7, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

10) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 18.8 and 19.4, Kamaole Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for paving work.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD (ROUTE 3400) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Wednesday, May 5, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

