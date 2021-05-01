Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOT NEWS RELEASE: RUNWAYS 4R/22L TO BE CLOSED OVERNIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION AT HNL FOR SIX WEEKS

HONOLULU –The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runways 4R-22L will be closed on Sunday through Thursday evening over the next six weeks for runway lighting improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

During closure hours, arriving and departing flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of arriving air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

HDOT leadership appreciates the community’s understanding as we work to make improvements to the vital facilities at Hawaii’s busiest airport.

