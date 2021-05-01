Cobbs Creek Parkway Among Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing Across Philadelphia Region

04/30/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to be restricted for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and Ellsworth Street for milling operations.

Bucks County

Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday intermittent lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Newportville Road/Main Street between New Falls Road and Trenton Road in Hulmeville and Bristol townships for milling and paving operations.

Delaware County

Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) at the Gradyville Road Intersection in Edgmont Township for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Walton Road between Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and Germantown Pike and on Johnson Road between Germantown Pike and Belvoir Road in Whitpain and Plymouth townships for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Black Rock Road/South Trappe Road) between Trappe Road and Mennonite Road in Upper Providence Township for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Belvoir Road between Ridge Pike and Plymouth Road and on Plymouth Road/Johnson Highway/U.S. 202 between Belvoir Road and Markley Street/Swede Road in Plymouth and East Norriton townships and Norristown for manhole casting adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Paper Mill Road between Bethlehem Pike and Church Road in Springfield Township for milling and paving operations; and

Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike between Alan Wood Road and North Lane in Plymouth Township for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #