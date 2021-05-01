I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties

04/30/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on southbound Interstate 476 and several other state highways in Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks counties, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, May 4, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the County Line Road overpass and the U.S. 30 Interchange in Radnor Township, Delaware County;

Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound Route 100 (Pottstown Bypass) between State Street and King Street in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, May 5, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 263 (Upper York Road) between Sugan Road and Comfort Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County; and

Wednesday, May 5, a lane closure is scheduled on Springfield Road between Schoolhouse Lane and Harmil Road in Marple Township, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

