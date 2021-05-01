I-76 Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

04/30/2021

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 76 next week in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, May 4, from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Route 320/Gulph Mills and Interstate 476 interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, May 4, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the U.S. 13/Girard Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, May 4, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Interstate 676 and U.S. 13/Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, May 5, from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Route 320/Gulph Mills and King of Prussia/Norristown interchanges in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, May 5, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the U.S. 13/Girard Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Wednesday, May 5, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the I-676 and U.S. 13/Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

