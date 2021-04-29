Rejecting mental illness defense, Supreme Court affirms death sentence for murder of sheriff’s deputy

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty in People v. Steskal for the 1999 murder of an Orange County deputy sheriff. A death sentence was imposed on retrial after a first jury deadlocked at 11-1 in favor of life without parole.
