Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health Announce College and University Vaccination Partnerships

PROVIDENCE, RI - Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are working with colleges and universities throughout Rhode Island to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible for all students, faculty, and staff before the spring semester ends.

"Now that vaccine eligibility is open to all people 16 and older who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island, it's important that we get our young people who live in congregate settings vaccinated," said Governor McKee. "We're working with our colleges and universities to get as many shots in arms as possible before students recess for the summer."

Nine of Rhode Island's colleges and universities have collaborated with RIDOH to develop vaccination plans.

"Our goal is to get at least one dose of vaccine into the arm of every college student in Rhode Island before the end of semester, and to ensure that all of these students get their second doses in the weeks that follow. We are also working to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible to all faculty and staff," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. "I want to thank the leadership of all Rhode Island's institutions of higher education for their tremendous partnership to keep Rhode Islanders healthy and safe."

Bryant University is participating in a designated day at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston. Bryant will provide shuttle service to the clinic.

Brown University is participating at a designated day at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Brown will provide shuttle service to the clinic.

Community College of Rhode Island held onsite clinics at CCRI campuses in Lincoln, Warwick, Providence, and Newport and promoted existing mass vaccination sites around the state to its student body.

New England Institute of Technology is participating in designated days at Sockanosett Cross Road in Cranston. NEIT is also sharing links to various current clinics.

Providence College is encouraging community members to get vaccinated at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. PC also held an on-campus clinic.

Roger Williams University is partnering with the town of Bristol to host an on-campus clinic. RWU will additionally connect community members to the existing Middletown POD.

Rhode Island College is hosting an on-site vaccination clinic. Additionally, RIC will connect community members to existing regional clinics.

Rhode Island School of Design will be promoting a "RISD Day" at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. RISD will provide shuttle service to the clinic.

University of Rhode Island will hold "URI Days" at existing mass vaccination clinics. URI will provide transportation to designated sites and will provide ice cream bars for participants.

There is no cost to get vaccinated, and participants do not need health insurance. Individuals can get vaccinated regardless of their immigration status. If college or university faculty, staff or students received their first dose in another state, they can get their second dose in Rhode Island. If they received their first dose in Rhode Island but will not be in Rhode Island for their second dose, they should ensure they can register for their second dose elsewhere before registering for their first dose in Rhode Island.

RIDOH is holding informational sessions with proprietary schools and workforce development programs next week to facilitate student vaccinations.

"I congratulate Governor McKee and Director Alexander-Scott for beating the deadline in making vaccinations available to young adults," said Shannon W. Gilkey, Ed.D., R.I. commissioner of postsecondary education. "The tremendous effort to transport students to existing clinics or stand-up new ones on campuses adds to the convenience and ease of getting vaccinated. My office strongly encourages all college students to grasp this opportunity to protect themselves, their loved ones, and all people they interact with in the pursuit of their degrees."

All Rhode Islanders 16 years of age and older can register for a vaccine at vaccinateri.org. If you need assistance signing up call, 844-930-1779.