Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,870 in the last 365 days.

Spring Brings a New Hope for Red-Cockaded Woodpeckers at Big Woods WMA

The four eggs in the nest cavity.

By Jessica Ruthenberg, DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist

Spring has sprung at Big Woods Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and with it, the return of a nesting pair of red-cockaded woodpeckers. Two DWR staff excitedly documented a red-cockaded woodpecker nest during their annual nest checks on April 26. Red-cockaded woodpeckers, also known affectionately as RCWs, are a federally endangered bird species, making this an especially important nest. This is just the fourth RCW nest documented at Big Woods WMA; the first was in 2019.

It’s been an exciting three years for the agency, as DWR acquired and has been restoring habitat for RCW at Big Woods WMA since 2011. The goal has been to facilitate expansion of the RCW population at the neighboring Piney Grove Preserve, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy. Other than the Preserve, the only other location of RCWs in Virginia is located at Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge where the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and partners have been in the process of reintroducing the birds in attempt to establish a population there.

DWR staff will continue to monitor the progress of the RCW nest at Big Woods on a weekly basis. The nest currently contains four eggs. Two to four eggs is the typical clutch size for RCW nests in Virginia, but a fifth egg could be laid. We are hoping for a successful hatching, which should occur by May 7.

Emma Belling of DWR utilizing a peeping camera to capture an image of the red-cockaded woodpecker nest at Big Woods WMA.

For anyone interested in catching a glimpse of the RCWs at Big Woods WMA, an RCW viewing area is available. The nest is located within the cavity of a loblolly pine tree visible from the viewing area, but it should be noted that the cavity itself is not facing the viewing area. However, it still may be possible to view the adult pair coming, going, and foraging in the area.

To support DWR’s habitat restoration efforts, like that done for RCWs at Big Woods WMA, please consider joining Restore the Wild.

You just read:

Spring Brings a New Hope for Red-Cockaded Woodpeckers at Big Woods WMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.