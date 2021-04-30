Bernardsville New Jersey Unveils Charming Mural of Historic Borough
Community comes together to make Bernardsville New Jersey more beautifulBERNARDSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernardsville, New Jersey is pleased to announce the completion of the Bernardsville Mount Airy Road Mural Project, with an unveiling of a new and long-anticipated mural depicting the historic borough. The mural is a permanent installation and attraction that covers both sides of the bridge on Mount Airy Road, a main thruway for downtown Bernardsville. The mural reads “Welcome to Bernardsville” on one side of the bridge, and on the other side: “Small Town, Big Community”. The unveiling is on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, free and open for the public to drive or walk by, or attend virtually (more details at https://downtownbernardsville.org).
The Mount Airy Road Mural Project is a collaborative project with the Borough of Bernardsville, the Somerset Hills School District, and Downtown Bernardsville. It is made possible by funds from community donations, sponsorships, and two grants (in 2020 and 2021) from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission totaling $8,500 through the Commission’s Local Arts Program Grant. Sherwin Williams donated all of the paint and materials. Additional sponsors of the mural are Melilo Equities, Wavelength Audio Video, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, Jersey Central Power & Light, Advance Realty, Bernardsville Print Center, Borough of Bernardsville, and notable donations from Greg and Mary Jane Canose, Jack and Bonnie Frost, and Diane Greenfield.
To date, approximately $20,000 in funds have been raised of the total $25,000 goal. Additional donations are needed and may be made online here.
The mural was designed by renowned artist, Caren Frost Olmsted. Olmsted involved the Bernardsville community in the creation and painting of the mural, a process that began in October 2019. Olmsted provided guidance to Bernardsville residents of all ages as they painted the mural together in carefully planned sessions in the Bernardsville Train Station over the past several months. Olmsted, a Bernards High graduate, is also the artist of the mural on the Bernardsville Cinema.
“We are thrilled to finally install and celebrate this beautiful mural of Bernardsville,” said Mayor of the Borough of Bernardsville, Mary Jane Canose. “Installation was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but creative measures were taken to bring it to fruition this year. Bernardsville has never done a beautification project of this scale before. We plan to do more. We want to thank the community, our sponsors and artist Caren Frost Olmsted,” added Mayor Canose.
“The excitement and feedback from the community has been tremendous,” said Olivia Manning, executive director of Downtown Bernardsville. “Beautifying this area is inspiring the community to improve all of Bernardsville. Creative Placemaking projects like this are based on a community-led process that help revitalize downtowns. This is what we hope to accomplish with this project, and more with Downtown Bernardsville,” added Manning.
About Downtown Bernardsville
Downtown Bernardsville is a 501(c)3 non profit organization dedicated to revitalizing, enhancing, and promoting Bernardsville, New Jersey. Engaging the community, supporting local businesses, and maintaining the charm of Bernardsville’s historical structures are the focus of our mission.
