HPIL Holding Announces the Acquisition of Fifty One Percent of NFT Procurement Ltd.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement to acquire 51% of NFT Procurement Ltd a company that develops NFT’s in partnership with celebrities in Music, Film, TV and Sports. “The NFT market is exploding and with NFT Procurement holding over 50 NFT.COM Domains for certain celebrities and planning to acquire more, it is poised to be a substantial player in the NFT market”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
NFT Explained: https://www.theverge.com/22310188/nft-explainer-what-is-blockchain-crypto-art-faq
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
NFT Explained: https://www.theverge.com/22310188/nft-explainer-what-is-blockchain-crypto-art-faq
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 7788191956
email us here