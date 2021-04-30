Sixth Street Closure Begins Monday in Aspinwall Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Sixth Street in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 3 weather permitting.

Sixth Street will close to traffic between Center Avenue and Emerson Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Monday continuously through early September to allow crews to conduct drainage improvements and curb and retaining wall construction along and above the roadway. Access to Sixth Street via Eastern Avenue, Maple Avenue, and Brilliant Avenue will be prohibited. Traffic will be detoured via Second and Fourth Streets.

The work is part of the $47.31 million Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange project. Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution if travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

