Lane Closure on State Route 528 for Pipe Repair

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane closure on State Route 528 in Brady Township, Butler County effective immediately.

The lane closure will be for the duration of the pipe repair. The restriction is between West Liberty Road (T840) and Covert Road (T449) in Brady Township about 1.5 miles from the State Route 8 intersection.

There are temporary stop signs in place for motorists.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.