Work to Begin on Roadway Improvements Project in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Thursday, May 6, Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on Route 4002 (Schoolhouse Road) in Lincoln Township, Somerset County.

On Thursday, the contractor will start with tree removal near the intersections at Route 4013 (Keysertown Road) and Route 985 (Somerset Pike), excavation for pipe and inlet box/end wall replacement, and drainage work. This work will take place under daylight flagging operations and some temporary lane closures will be in effect. Motorists should expect some delays.

The work is part of an improvement project that covers a 3.18-mile stretch of Route 4002 (Schoolhouse Road), that also includes milling and paving, guide rail improvements, and cutting back banks to improve sight distance.

A two-day, 15-mile, detour will be placed at a later date. The detour will follow Route 601 (Front St/Penn Ave) to Route 985 (Somerset Pike), to Route 30 (Lincoln Hwy). Details will be sent closer to the detour being implemented.

Motorists are advised to use caution driving through the area, be alert for workers and obey all posted work zone guidance.

This $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by early August. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

