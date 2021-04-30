PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Colonial Road Structure Replacement Project in Dover Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 4015 (Colonial Road) bridge replacement project over Davidsburg Run in Dover Township, York County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge, which was constructed in 1958, and provide continued safe and efficient access on Colonial Road.

The project consists of replacing the 63-year-old, non-composite, prestressed concrete adjacent box beam superstructure with a new composite, prestressed concrete spread box beam superstructure. The project also includes new approach pavement, rock scour protection, and guide rail updates. The existing bridge width will remain unchanged.

The proposed bridge replacement will be completed under detour. The proposed 8.4-mile detour route will use Route 4014 (Harmony Grove Road) to Route 74 (Carlisle Road) to Route 4002 (West Canal Road) to Route 4008 (Davisburg Road).

Work is expected to take place during the 2023 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Colonial Road over Davidsburg Run.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Matt McDeavitt, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6194 or email at mmcdeavitt@pa.gov.

