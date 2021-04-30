PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 3002 (Horse Valley Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Toboyne Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 3002 (Horse Valley Road) bridge replacement project. The project involves replacement of two existing structures along Horse Valley Road in Toboyne Township, Perry County, each consisting of dual corrugated metal pipe culverts. The existing structures over Horse Valley Run are separated by approximately 1,000 feet and are roughly 3.75 miles south of East Waterford. The existing metal pipe culverts will be replaced with concrete box culverts. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies in the pipe culverts and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of State Route 3002 (Horse Valley Road) over Horse Valley Run.

The project involves replacement of the existing deficient structures that were built in 1969 in addition to minor roadway reconstruction of Horse Valley Road. The box culverts will be designed with a width of 24 feet to accommodate two 10-foot travel lanes and 2-foot shoulders and will be fitted with protective guiderail. The culverts and roadway section in between will be closed to all traffic for approximately 4 months during construction. The proposed detour is 20.7 miles long and consists of PA-75 (Tuscarora Valley Road).

The project is currently in the design phase. The construction is expected to take place in the late 2022 to mid 2023 construction seasons. In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online for the next 30 days.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Perry County box then the tile marked Horse Valley Road over Horse Valley Run.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kyle Kreiser, PennDOT Project Manager, at kykresier@pa.gov, or 717-787-5448.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

