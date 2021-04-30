Route 1001 Freeport Road Lane Narrowing Next Week in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic restrictions on Freeport Road (Route 1001) in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 3 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing and shoulder closures will occur on Freeport Road between Powers Run Road and Hulton Road weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, May 7. Crews from Liberoni Inc. will clear debris from the drop zone on Freeport Road.

