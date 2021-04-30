Interstate 80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Clarion County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming ramp closures as part of the resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County beginning May 7, 2021.

Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will begin starting May 7 and continue through July 5. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend as follows:

• Exit 62 Clarion Westbound: Friday, May 7 6:00 p.m. through Monday, May 10 6:00 a.m. • Exit 62 Clarion Eastbound: Friday, May 14 6:00 p.m. through Monday, May 17 6:00 a.m. • Exit 64 New Bethlehem Eastbound: Friday, May 21 6:00 p.m. through Monday, May 24 6:00 a.m. • Exit 64 New Bethlehem Westbound: Friday, May 28 6:00 p.m. through Monday, May 31 6:00 a.m. • Exit 70 Strattanville Westbound: Friday, June 4 6:00 p.m. through Monday, June 7 6:00 a.m. • Exit 70 Strattanville Eastbound: Friday, June 11 6:00 p.m. through Monday, June 14 6:00 a.m. • Exit 60 Shippenville Westbound: Friday, June 18 6:00 p.m. through Monday, June 21 6:00 a.m. • Exit 45 St. Petersburg Westbound: Friday, June 25 6:00 p.m. through Monday, June 28 6:00 a.m. • Exit 45 St. Petersburg Eastbound: Friday, July 2 6:00 p.m. through Monday, July 5 6:00 a.m.

These closures will be weather permitting. In the event work is cancelled, the alternate date(s) will be the following weekend following the same order. In other words, if any weekend is cancelled, everything will move back one week.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.