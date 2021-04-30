Start of May Update for Local Interchange Project in Centre County

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a start of May update for its Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and work to build the local interchange can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80.

During the week of May 3, traffic control will feature the following:

• On eastbound I-80, there is a double-lane shift to the right with concrete barrier. Traffic will be shifted to the right lane and outside shoulder. This is a long-term set-up that will be in place through the summer.

• On westbound I-80, motorists may encounter 15-minute traffic stoppages while blasting for the cutting of rock slopes occurs. These stoppages will occur during daylight hours. When there is no blasting taking place, traffic will continue to use the right/travel lane, with the left-travel lane crossing over to use an eastbound lane. Concrete barrier will be in place to separate east and westbound traffic in this configuration. The left lane will shift back to the right and the crossover lane will rejoin westbound at the end of the work zone.

• Night-work continues on westbound I-80. Each weeknight between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M., the westbound right lane will be closed, and all traffic will be directed to the crossover and move through the work zone in an eastbound lane. Concrete barrier will be in place to separate east and westbound traffic in this configuration. The left lane will shift back to the right and the crossover lane will rejoin westbound at the end of the work zone. This night work will occur through mid-May.

Work this season will include completion of basin construction in the median, completion of norther ramps, full depth reconstruction of I-80 westbound bridge piers and northern abutment, and construction of the connector road between I-80 and Route 26.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project, which will run through October of 2022. Up-to-date information can be found on the project page at www.penndot.gov/SR26Localinterchange

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road. An initial $35 million for the project was announced in July 2018, coming through a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completion of all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

